Minister of ECYS wishes FBE students well. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports drs. Rodolphe Samuel sends good luck wishes to all students sitting the FBE exams, and the students sitting their high school exams;

I would like to formally wish all students sitting exams in the coming days the very best of luck. Today you will be put to the test the culmination of everything you have been taught over the years. The nights and days of studying over the years have been leading up to this moment.

There will be many more exams in your future as you take each step towards adulthood, but this is the biggest you …