Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sports Departs for Berlin to support Sint Maarten Special Olympics Team. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Special Olympics team left for the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, June 11th, 2023, Minister Samuel was present at the airport for the departure. The Special Olympics provides an opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities to showcase their skills and abilities, and to promote acceptance and inclusion in sports." Minister Samuel will be joining the team for part of the duration of the event and was also invited as an Honored Guest to attend the Games. "As Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport I am honored to be …