Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sports Departs for Berlin to support Sint Maarten Special Olympics Team. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Special Olympics team left for the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, June 11th, 2023, Minister Samuel was present at the airport for the departure. The Special Olympics provides an opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities to showcase their skills and abilities, and to promote acceptance and inclusion in sports." Minister Samuel will be joining the team for part of the duration of the event and was also invited as an Honored Guest to attend the Games. "As Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport I am honored to be …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43172-minister-of-education-culture-youth-and-sports-departs-for-berlin-to-support-sint-maarten-special-olympics-team.html
Home Local News Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sports Departs for Berlin to support...
Latest Local News
Coastal residents & businesses called on to have plans to address...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is well underway, and the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Thursday that emergency plans should have already been formulated by residents who live along the country’s coastal areas o...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that Kadessa ZINHAGEL, born in Sint Maarten on December 24th, 2009 returned home safely. Personnel from the detective department are taking a statement from her in ...
Missing Teen Found. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that Kadessa ZINHAGEL, born in Sint Maarten on December 24th, 2009 returned home safely. Personnel from the detective department are taking a statement from her in ...
PJIAE Empowers Managers with new Mediation Techniques. | SMN NEWS
SIMPSON BAY:---in a powerful display of commitment to employee growth and fostering a harmonious and positive work environment, PJIAE (Princess Juliana International Airport) recently organized a dynamic two-day workshop on mediation techniques in coll...
PJIAE Empowers Managers with new Mediation Techniques. | SMN NEWS
SIMPSON BAY:---in a powerful display of commitment to employee growth and fostering a harmonious and positive work environment, PJIAE (Princess Juliana International Airport) recently organized a dynamic two-day workshop on mediation techniques in coll...
St. Maarten Flavors and Port St. Maarten Group attempt World Record as kickoff for...
PHILIPSBURG:--- This Thursday Morning June 15th, St. Maarten visitors and residents jointly broke the current world record in “simultaneous cocktail tasting” as an official start of this year’s “St. Maarten Flavors” campaign. 483 participants enjoyed a...
St. Maarten Flavors and Port St. Maarten Group attempt World Record...
PHILIPSBURG:--- This Thursday Morning June 15th, St. Maarten visitors and residents jointly broke the current world record in “simultaneous cocktail tasting” as an official start of this year’s “St. Maarten Flavors” campaign. 483 participants enjoyed a...
Teen Girl Reported Missing. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, June 14th, 2023, a "Missing Person" report was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by Kadessa Zinhagel's mother. Kadessa was born on Sint Maarten on December 24th, 2009.Kadessa was last seen by her guardian, Miss Chris...
View comments
Hide comments