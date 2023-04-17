Minister of Health Ottley hands over Feminine Hygiene Products to Two School Boards. | SMN NEWS

Hope Estate:--- On Friday, April 14, 2023, Minister Omar Ottley accompanied by Minister Rudolph Samuel, Coordinator of Teen Times Mrs. Rochelayne Richardson-Romey, Staff of Community Development Family & Humanitarian Affairs Mrs. Elba Hanson-Flanders and Mrs. Elencia M. Baptiste-Boasman, for the handing over of Feminine Hygiene products to two School Boards.

The handing over marked the commencement of a distribution process of feminine hygiene products to the various subsidized & public schools. At the handing over, representatives from the Roman Catholic School Board, School Manager …