Minister of Justice opens Start-Conference on Strengthening Border Control . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, May 21, 2023, Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson officially opened the two-day Start Conference “Strengthening Border Control” held in the Simpson Bay Resort conference room. The Start Conference marked the official beginning of the implementation of the plan of approach for Sint Maarten aimed at further bolstering the country’s border security.

The current plan of approach is the result of the political agreement reached between Aruba, Curacao, and Sint Maarten, individually with the Netherlands in 2020, which includes long-term financial assistance to …