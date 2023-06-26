Minister of TEATT and Delta Representatives Discuss Enhanced Air Travel Connectivity and Promising Performance | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Honourable Arthur Lambriex, held a productive meeting with representatives from Delta Airlines to explore opportunities for enhancing air travel connectivity and discuss the airline's promising performance. The meeting, which took place on June 22nd, included Mr Travis Hill, Manager of Network Planning, and his team, as well as members of the Minister's Cabinet and Ministry.

During the meeting, both parties emphasized their commitment to bolstering tourism and fostering regional economic growth. …