Minister of TEATT meets African DJ. | SMN NEWS

At the start of the 6th edition of the SXM Music Festival this past weekend, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex met and welcomed Black Coffee, at the SXM Airport. Black Coffee is a South African DJ, record producer, and songwriter. Present was Member of Parliament Rolando Bryson and Lisa Coffi, Visitor Relations/Product Development from the Tourism Bureau.

The other performer Ghazi Shami, a Palestinian-American music technologist, record producer, audio engineer, and entrepreneur, was met by Member of Parliament Rolando Bryson.

