Minister of TEATT met with Bus Association to discuss tariffs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday, April 13, 2023, the Honorable Minister of TEATT Arthur H.L. Lambriex, and his support staff, held a meeting with the united bus association board members, where he held discussions concerning their requested increase in tariff. It also discussed the new idea that the minister has for the bus terminal and how it would work. Discussions were also held concerning route coverage to ensure all areas are properly serviced such as Point Blanche where the idea is to have buses for all routes more frequently instead of the same route on nearly all buses. President Claude …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42803-minister-of-teatt-met-with-bus-association-to-discuss-tariffs.html
Home Local News Minister of TEATT met with Bus Association to discuss tariffs. | SMN...
Latest Local News
The Ministry of Justice meets with SCDF to discuss the decision...
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, April 17, 2023, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson together with Chief of Police Carl John, Chief Inspector Benjamin Gout, Head of Judicial Affairs Romona Ismail, and their support staff met with the St. Maa...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The application process for the annual Hurricane Passes for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season which starts June 1 and runs through November 30 has started. There are two types of passes, the Disaster Pass and the Hurricane Pass...
Hurricane Pass Application Process Starts. Deadline is May 17. | SMN...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The application process for the annual Hurricane Passes for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season which starts June 1 and runs through November 30 has started. There are two types of passes, the Disaster Pass and the Hurricane Pass...
Minister of Health Ottley hands over Feminine Hygiene Products to Two School Boards. |...
Hope Estate:--- On Friday, April 14, 2023, Minister Omar Ottley accompanied by Minister Rudolph Samuel, Coordinator of Teen Times Mrs. Rochelayne Richardson-Romey, Staff of Community Development Family & Humanitarian Affairs Mrs. Elba Hanson-Flande...
Minister of Health Ottley hands over Feminine Hygiene Products to Two...
Hope Estate:--- On Friday, April 14, 2023, Minister Omar Ottley accompanied by Minister Rudolph Samuel, Coordinator of Teen Times Mrs. Rochelayne Richardson-Romey, Staff of Community Development Family & Humanitarian Affairs Mrs. Elba Hanson-Flande...
Minister of Health Ottley hands over Feminine Hygiene Products to Two School Boards. |...
Hope Estate:--- On Friday, April 14, 2023, Minister Omar Ottley accompanied by Minister Rudolph Samuel, Coordinator of Teen Times Mrs. Rochelayne Richardson-Romey, Staff of Community Development Family & Humanitarian Affairs Mrs. Elba Hanson-Flande...
Minister of Health Ottley hands over Feminine Hygiene Products to Two...
Hope Estate:--- On Friday, April 14, 2023, Minister Omar Ottley accompanied by Minister Rudolph Samuel, Coordinator of Teen Times Mrs. Rochelayne Richardson-Romey, Staff of Community Development Family & Humanitarian Affairs Mrs. Elba Hanson-Flande...
WITU astonished by COM’s sudden delayed decision. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Board of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) is astonished at the Council of Ministers’ (COM) sudden decision to grant additional vacation days to Teachers. After a Board meeting of the WITU held on Monday afternoon, April 17...
View comments
Hide comments