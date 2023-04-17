Minister of TEATT met with Bus Association to discuss tariffs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday, April 13, 2023, the Honorable Minister of TEATT Arthur H.L. Lambriex, and his support staff, held a meeting with the united bus association board members, where he held discussions concerning their requested increase in tariff. It also discussed the new idea that the minister has for the bus terminal and how it would work. Discussions were also held concerning route coverage to ensure all areas are properly serviced such as Point Blanche where the idea is to have buses for all routes more frequently instead of the same route on nearly all buses. President Claude …