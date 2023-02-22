Minister of VROMI addresses the Oil Spill on Ring Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- At the Council of Ministers press briefing the Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran said that two days ago the Ministry was notified of an oil spill on the ring road. Upon investigating, it was found that persons had loaded a container with used motor oil. The method used to hold this oil was a very large plastic-lined canvas-type bag. At some point, this bag broke releasing an estimated 500 -600 cubic feet of oil. The environmental damage caused by this was immediately addressed by the Ministry. The leak was contained using a sand barrier while the oil was sucked up by a …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42452-road-resurfacing-and-markings.html
