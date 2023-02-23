Minister of VROMI paves the way for new SZV building with land transfer | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Minister of VROMI, Mr. Egbert Doran, and Director of SZV, Mr. Glen A. Carty signed the notarial deed for the transfer of long-lease land to SZV for the construction of the new office building and community wellness unit in Cay Hill. Present at the signing with Notary Boekhoudt were Minister of Finance, Mr. Ardwell Irion, and SZV’s Chief Transition Officer, Mrs. Parveen Boertje. The 60-year lease agreement between Government and SZV benefits both parties as the total land lease fees of NAf. 3.052.32,00 will be deducted from Government’s debt …