Minister of VSA concerned with treatment of emergency patients by SMMC. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Health Omar Ottley swung into action on Thursday evening after a number of patients complained about the service they are receiving from the St. Maarten Medical Center SMMC emergency room.

For weeks, the waiting time at the hospital emergency room. has been hours before receiving care.

The minister called management on the spot trying to find out the reason behind the long waiting periods. One woman with first degrees burns was refused treatment due to not wanting to be tested for covid vaccine. The hospital continues its covid protocols and tests persons before treating them for whatever reason to come to the hospital. Ottley was seen on Thursday evening trying to reason with management to take care of persons who are in dire need of immediate care.

More information to follow.