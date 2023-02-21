Minister of VSA Omar Ottley in collaboration with CDFHA launched first successful Women’s Basic Self-Defense training. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labor, Honorable Omar Ottley visited the Women's Basic Self-Defense training, a pilot project presented by Women's Desk, a division of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs. The training began on Thursday, November 3, with the concept that one's own defense is the best defense.



The Women's Basic Self-Defense training is a two-part pilot initiative and one of the Department's activities commemorating the United Nations' 16 Days of Activism for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls. The …