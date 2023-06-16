Minister of VSA Omar Ottley Represents Government St. Maarten at the 111th International Conference in Geneva. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley, led a high-level delegation to the 111th International Conference held in Geneva. The delegation included Secretary-General Joy Arnell, Department Head of Labor Linda Froston, Cabinet Members Alissa Rios and Johnnie Richardson, as well as representatives from the employers’ Ms. Edna Evans and employees’ organization Mr. Stuart Johnson. During the conference, St. Maarten was called in front of the Committee on the Application of Standards (CAS) to defend its case against allegations regarding …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43175-minister-of-vsa-omar-ottley-represents-government-st-maarten-at-the-111th-international-conference-in-geneva.html
Home Local News Minister of VSA Omar Ottley Represents Government St. Maarten at the 111th...
Latest Local News
R4CR, Dutch Representation Take Honors in Officially re-Launching Sea Rescues’ MS...
PHILIPSBURG:--- At an informal ceremony this week at Bobby’s Marina, Sea Rescue Foundation’s MS Dolphin’s relaunch was officially baptized by Steve Duzanson of the R4CR and Chris Johnson of the Dutch Representation of Philipsburg. The MS Dolphin is the...
PHILIPSBURG:---Over 21 per cent of St. Maarten's residents who are presently unable to obtain a basic bank account are likely eager to have the Parliament of St. Maarten pass the draft "Right to a Bank Account" law brought by United People's UP Party l...
Brison pleased with CoM’s approval of the draft law giving...
PHILIPSBURG:---Over 21 per cent of St. Maarten's residents who are presently unable to obtain a basic bank account are likely eager to have the Parliament of St. Maarten pass the draft "Right to a Bank Account" law brought by United People's UP Party l...
Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sports Departs for Berlin to support Sint Maarten...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Special Olympics team left for the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, June 11th, 2023, Minister Samuel was present at the airport for the departure. The Special Olympics provides an opportunity f...
Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sports Departs for Berlin to...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Special Olympics team left for the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, June 11th, 2023, Minister Samuel was present at the airport for the departure. The Special Olympics provides an opportunity f...
Coastal residents & businesses called on to have plans to address potential flooding from...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is well underway, and the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Thursday that emergency plans should have already been formulated by residents who live along the country’s coastal areas o...
Coastal residents & businesses called on to have plans to address...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is well underway, and the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Thursday that emergency plans should have already been formulated by residents who live along the country’s coastal areas o...
Missing Teen Found. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that Kadessa ZINHAGEL, born in Sint Maarten on December 24th, 2009 returned home safely. Personnel from the detective department are taking a statement from her in ...
View comments
Hide comments