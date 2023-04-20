Minister of VSA seeks nominees for Council for Public Health. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (Minister of VSA), is seeking nominees on behalf of healthcare organizations, medical professionals, patient organizations, and insurance companies, to fill the positions to be of a member of the Council for Public Health.

The Council for Public Health is tasked with advising the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour on a variety of healthcare matters, as outlined in the National Ordinance

on the Council for Public Health. A maximum number of nine (9) members will be selected.

…