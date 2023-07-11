Minister Omar Ottley and Seven Seas Water Group signs extension of water supply agreement saving GEBE N.V. approximately $400,000.00 annually. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On June 30th, The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Omar Ottley in collaboration with GEBE N.V. and Seven Seas Water Group ("SSWG"), a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service® ("WaaS") solutions signed a 2-year extension of the current water supply agreement. This agreement entailed renegotiating key terms and conditions which will yield a savings of approximately $400,000.00 on water production annually for GEBE N.V. While it was the vision of Minister Omar Ottley for Sint Maarten to be able to own and manage our own water production plants …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43361-minister-omar-ottley-and-seven-seas-water-group-signs-extension-of-water-supply-agreement-saving-gebe-n-v-approximately-400-000-00-annually.html
Home Local News Minister Omar Ottley and Seven Seas Water Group signs extension of water...
Latest Local News
On The Walls of Society: Close Of GAPP Global Conference a...
MARIGOT:--- The highly anticipated GAPP GLOBAL conference, hosted by Repairers of Broken Walls Ministries International, concluded at the Belair Community Center on Saturday, July 9, 2023, after a week-long series of impactful sessions and events. Unde...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Domestic Violence remains an enduring plague in our society, leaving in its wake shattered lives and broken communities. For over two decades, The Safe Haven Foundation has been at the forefront in St. Maarten, providing free shelter, c...
Host Dr. Shana Lewis Honors Safe Haven During Upcoming Retreat |...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Domestic Violence remains an enduring plague in our society, leaving in its wake shattered lives and broken communities. For over two decades, The Safe Haven Foundation has been at the forefront in St. Maarten, providing free shelter, c...
157 students pass at Milton Peters College and Sundial School. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- On July 6, the results of the second round of the Dutch exam programs were announced.A larger than normal group of students took part in the second round, either to improve one grade for tertiary education purposes or because they had m...
157 students pass at Milton Peters College and Sundial School. |...
PHILIPSBURG:--- On July 6, the results of the second round of the Dutch exam programs were announced.A larger than normal group of students took part in the second round, either to improve one grade for tertiary education purposes or because they had m...
Ministry of Justice Launches Justice Week 2023 with a Powerful Prayer Link | SMN...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Justice is delighted to announce the commencement of Justice Week 2023, a week-long celebration dedicated to honoring the tireless efforts of justice workers and promoting safety and security within the community. ...
Ministry of Justice Launches Justice Week 2023 with a Powerful Prayer...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Justice is delighted to announce the commencement of Justice Week 2023, a week-long celebration dedicated to honoring the tireless efforts of justice workers and promoting safety and security within the community. ...
President of Parliament to leave for medical. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- President of Parliament Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani announced in a Facebook post on Monday that he will be leaving the island shortly for medical purposes.In an invited comment Bijlani said that he recently discovered that he has some med...
View comments
Hide comments