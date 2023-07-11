Minister Omar Ottley and Seven Seas Water Group signs extension of water supply agreement saving GEBE N.V. approximately $400,000.00 annually. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On June 30th, The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Omar Ottley in collaboration with GEBE N.V. and Seven Seas Water Group ("SSWG"), a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service® ("WaaS") solutions signed a 2-year extension of the current water supply agreement. This agreement entailed renegotiating key terms and conditions which will yield a savings of approximately $400,000.00 on water production annually for GEBE N.V. While it was the vision of Minister Omar Ottley for Sint Maarten to be able to own and manage our own water production plants …