Minister Omar Ottley formalizes agreement on new method for evaluating the quality and competency of medical professionals and medical specialists with a foreign diploma. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor Omar Ottley, on behalf of the government of Sint Maarten, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport of the Netherlands, Ernst Kuipers in order to structure the collaboration on how the quality and competency of medical professionals and medical specialists with a foreign diploma, who intend to establish themselves and practice their profession on Sint Maarten shall be assessed.

The MOU went into effect on June 30th for a period of five years …