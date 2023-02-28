Minister Ottley: Cape Bay Community day a success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, February 25th, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley in collaboration with the Community Development Family Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) held another successful family fun day in the Cape Bay community.

Community day is a wonderful way to bring people together, provide support and resources to those in need, and strengthen bonds.

Families who attended the Cape Bay community day enjoyed food, drinks, and sweet treats. Children and adults engaged in games and a basketball competition.

“I urge the Cape Bay community to …