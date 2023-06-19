Minister Ottley in collaboration with Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) & Women’s Desk signed on to 2nd cohort Women’s self defense training. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Women’s Basic Self-Defense Training 2nd cohort commenced on Thursday, June 08th with an information session while the training started on Tuesday, June 13th. The physical training got off to a start at 6:00 pm at the Gaston Boasman Help Desk for the Elderly & Disabled and Women’s Desk. Participants were extremely enthusiastic and geared up to train. Ladies started with strength training and conditioning. The 2nd cohort came after the graduation of 11 participants in March and a registration period. Given the demand for the training, it has been expanded to …