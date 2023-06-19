Minister Ottley in collaboration with Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) & Women’s Desk signed on to 2nd cohort Women’s self defense training. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Women’s Basic Self-Defense Training 2nd cohort commenced on Thursday, June 08th with an information session while the training started on Tuesday, June 13th. The physical training got off to a start at 6:00 pm at the Gaston Boasman Help Desk for the Elderly & Disabled and Women’s Desk. Participants were extremely enthusiastic and geared up to train. Ladies started with strength training and conditioning. The 2nd cohort came after the graduation of 11 participants in March and a registration period. Given the demand for the training, it has been expanded to …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43190-minister-ottley-in-collaboration-with-community-development-family-humanitarian-affairs-cdfha-women-s-desk-signed-on-to-2nd-cohort-women-s-self-defense-training.html
PHILIPSBURG:--- On June 17, 2023, His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten, Ajamu Baly, attended the openings-ceremony of the Special Olympic World Games. Together with Minister Samuel of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport the Governor joined the S...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honourable Arthur Lambriex, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Agricultural information sharing at the 2nd Dutch Caribbean Agricultur...
PHILIPSBURG:--- On June 16th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 pm, central Dispatch received several calls about an accident that occurred on Brouwers Road between a blue Hyundai Santa Fe and a white Hyundai Accent. The incident took place near the corner ...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is seeking assistance from the public for any information related to a shooting incident that occurred on the evening of June 16th, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm in the area of Zorg and Rust in ...
