Minister Ottley: noticeable increase in severe influenza viral infection. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley advises the general public to be cautious of influenza viral infection.

What is the “flu” / “common cold”?

Influenza Viral infection.

Contagious respiratory-borne illness by the viral family of Influenza A. Onset is Sudden and acute.

Incubation time is around 1-2 Days (a contagious period also), with a symptomatic duration of 4-7 days* (if not medicated symptoms may last longer).

How to know if you are catching the flu?

The following symptoms include Fever, Headaches, Fatigue, sore throat, dry or …