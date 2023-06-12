Minister Richardson and Anguillan Attorney Fleming Lake Discuss Anti-Counterfeiting Efforts and Intellectual Property Protection. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson was paid a courtesy visit by Mrs. Keesha Fleming Lake, Attorney at Law from the Fleming Lake Group Inc. firm based in Anguilla.

Mrs. Fleming Lake has taken note that Minister Richardson has placed a high priority on enforcing counterfeit laws and is seeing to it that Customs Sint Maarten tightens its controls with imported products and merchandise into Sint Maarten.

During the courtesy visit, the discussion delved into what Sint Maarten imports, directly catering to Anguilla, as Sint Maarten is one of the main shopping …