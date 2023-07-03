Minister Richardson and SIJB Discuss Ankle Bracelet Management, Foster Care and More. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Department of Adult Probation, Department of Family Guardianship, and Foster Families Central Unit of the Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten, were honored to receive a visit from the esteemed Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson, on June 28, 2023. The visit provided an excellent opportunity for the Minister to gain valuable insights into the operations of the organization and the important role played by these departments within the judicial system. Furthermore, ensuring societal protection and the welfare of children and families.

During the visit, the Minister …