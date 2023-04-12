Minister Rodolphe Samuel congratulates Carlos Brison and team Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Congratulations have been extended to St. Maarten athletes (Sebastiana Reyes, Carlos Brison, Michael Van De Veer, and Macclin Sherriff) along with a Delegation of Head Coach: Abdule G. Wattley, Coach: Alain Richardson, and General Secretary of S.N.A.F Javea S. Clarke Wattley who represented the island in this year's CARIFTA games. Congratulations go out to Carlos Brison by Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, drs. Rodolphe Samuel. Minister Samuel pays tribute to the Boys Class Three Gold and Bronze medallist for his performance at the CARIFTA Games 2023.

Also …