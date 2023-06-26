Minister Samuel invites the community to the “Born Free” 160th Annual Emancipation Day Celebration | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The 160th Annual Emancipation Day celebration will take place on July 1st, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport drs Rodolphe Samuel invites all interested citizens and persons residing on Sint Maarten to join in the celebration that is scheduled to take place in Philipsburg. The celebration will begin with an Ecumenical Church Service at 5:30 am at the Anglican Church on Backstreet, followed by a “Freedom March” to the Boardwalk (Sports Park) for the “Born Free” cultural manifestation.

Emancipation Day was the first public holiday established by the …