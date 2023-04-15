Minister Samuel: Three extra vacation days granted for school year 2022-2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports Hon. Rodolphe Samuel announced over the weekend that the Council of Ministers (COM) on March 7, 2023, has granted teachers, management, and support staff of all divisions of public education schools three additional days off during the school vacation 2022-2023.



The additional vacation days that have been granted are from July 31 to August 2, 2023. The other vacation days for the academic year 2022-2023 will remain unchanged.



A letter dated Friday, April 14, 2023, has been sent to the President of the …