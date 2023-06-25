Ministers of Justice sign JVO Decision List. | SMN NEWS

Following a highly successful Judicial Four-Party Consultation (JVO) Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023, many participants expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of the discussions and with the organization of the conference. The four Ministers of Justice of the Kingdom, having achieved consensus on the decisions coming out of the JVO discussions, on Friday, June 23, 2023, dedicated time to formally sign the JVO decision list before bidding farewell to one another. The signing of the JVO decision list took place on the grounds of the airport which was made possible by PJIA and its …