Ministers of Justice sign JVO Decision List. | SMN NEWS

Following a highly successful Judicial Four-Party Consultation (JVO) Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023, many participants expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of the discussions and with the organization of the conference. The four Ministers of Justice of the Kingdom, having achieved consensus on the decisions coming out of the JVO discussions, on Friday, June 23, 2023, dedicated time to formally sign the JVO decision list before bidding farewell to one another. The signing of the JVO decision list took place on the grounds of the airport which was made possible by PJIA and its …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43248-sxmnba-says-smbf-new-board-is-illegal-2.html
SXMNBA says SMBF new board is illegal. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:-- The St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) would like to make it clear that the “new board of the St. Maarten Basketball Federation (SMBF)” is illegal and was formed without proper procedures being conducted based on the ar...
BELVEDERE:--- In an effort to promote proper hygiene among children, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donated hygiene kits to nine graduating students of the Prins Willem Alexander Primary School (PWAS) on June 7th, 2023. This would be the club’s t...
Rotary Sunset Donates Hygiene Kits to PWAS. | SMN NEWS
Democratic Party announces new raffle date for its car raffle. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- Over the weekend the Democratic Party (DP) released a statement, announcing that its car raffle, which was scheduled to be drawn on June 30th will now be drawn in the month of November, on or close to St.Maarten Day celebrations on the ...
Democratic Party announces new raffle date for its car raffle....
I am not here to take over the party but to work with my...
Dutch Quarter:--- Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin, son of political stalwart William Marlin officially launched his political career on Saturday evening at the Dutch Quarter Community Center. Marlin brings with him a lifetime of experience as he grew up in politi...
I am not here to take over the party but to...
National Alliance legend MP William Marlin officially passes on the baton...
Dutch Quarter:--- Member of Parliament William Marlin also known as the legend of the National Alliance officially passes on the baton to his son Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin on Saturday evening when “Ohndhae launched his political campaign at the Dutch Quarte...
