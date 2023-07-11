Ministry of Justice Launches Justice Week 2023 with a Powerful Prayer Link | SMN NEWS

justiceprayerlink11072023PHILIPSBURG:---  The Ministry of Justice is delighted to announce the commencement of Justice Week 2023, a week-long celebration dedicated to honoring the tireless efforts of justice workers and promoting safety and security within the community. From July 10th to July 17th, a series of activities and events will be held, culminating in Justice Day on the 17th.
The Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, inaugurated Justice Week with a remarkable Justice Prayer Link, which brought together administrative and frontline justice workers. The event took place on E. C. Richardson …

