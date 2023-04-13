Ministry of Justice Retroactive Payments Progress ~ Update II ~ | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Justice nearing completion of the issuance of placement offer letters to all active Justice Workers, will now direct its attention to all non-active justice workers impacted by the to-be-implemented new salary scales (salary scales with the incorporated 16.3% allowance and the 3.2% 2012 cost of living adjustment). The historical functioning of this group of workers within the Ministry of Justice gives rise to the application of the new salary scales, given its retroactive implementation.

Non-active justice workers are those workers who are currently not on the …