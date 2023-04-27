Ministry of Public Health: Safe Food Preparation during 2023 Carnival Helps Prevent Gastroenteritis. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- During the 2023 Carnival season there will be lots to eat and drink. In connection with safe food preparation at home or grab a bite from food kiosks; street market vendors; booth holders; and other points of sale, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), reminds the public of the importance to observe and practice safe food handling at any one of the aforementioned locations to ensure proper food safety and a safe Carnival season.



