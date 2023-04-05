Ministry of VROMI announces Landfill Holiday Operational Schedule. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces the holiday operational schedule for the Main and Irma Landfills on Pond Island.

For Good Friday, April 7, the landfills (Main & Irma) will be operating from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm. Regular operational hours return on Saturday, April 8.

For Easter Sunday, April 9, and Easter Monday, April 10, the landfills will operate from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm—regular operational hours return on Tuesday, April 11.

For Kings Day, Thursday, April 27, the …