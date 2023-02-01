Ministry of VROMI announces Resurfacing of part of Bush Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces that on Wednesday, February 1st, and Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, the Bush Road, from the Peridot round-a-bout to Domino’s Pizza will experience some disruption due to road works (resurfacing) being carried out.

This is to allow road resurfacing work to be carried out from 8:00 PM until 1:00 AM.

Those living in the immediate area should exercise caution when moving around during the stipulated date and time.

Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant of the traffic directional signs.

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.

