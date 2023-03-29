Ministry of VROMI announces road closure of A.T. Illidge Road on Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces that on Saturday, April 1st, the A. T. Illidge Road (Dutch Quarter), will be closed near Zorg en Rust Road from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The road closure is related to the maintenance of the sewage pump pit near Nazareth Road.

Those living in the immediate area should exercise caution when moving around during the stipulated date and time.

Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant of the traffic directional signs.

Motorists coming from French …