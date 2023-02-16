Ministry of VROMI announces temporary road closure Bush Road/Church Hill Round-a-bout from Thursday evening | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces that the Bush Road and the Church Hill Round-a-bout (Cul de Sac) will be partially closed in connection with resurfacing and installing of new asphalt and road markings on Thursday evening February 16 from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am.

Asphalt works will be executed on sections of Bush Road including the roundabout, afterwards curing will take place for approximately two (2) to four (4) hours after installing asphalt.

During curing vehicles are not allowed to use the new road surface! During the proposed period of closure, ordinary vehicular traffic is advised, to use alternative routes.

A segment of the Bush Road starting from Delta Petroleum gas station direction towards the roundabout including Senna Drive, Wobble Vine Road, Crocus Road, Lavender drive, and sections of Zagersgut Road will be closed entirely.

Vehicles going in the direction of St. Peters are advised to use Coralita Road.

Vehicles going in the direction of Cay Hill and over the hill areas are advised to make use of Link One.

The Ministry advises all traffic to use alternative roads and avoid the Bush Road during the aforementioned road closure period.

Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant for the traffic directional signs.

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.