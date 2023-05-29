Ministry of VROMI announces Temporary Road Closure Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), Department of Infrastructure announces that some road painting will take place on the Church Hill Round-a-bout. The Church Hill Round-a-bout/Bush Road will be partially closed from 10.00 pm until 02.00 am, Monday, May 29. Emergency vehicles are allowed; destination traffic, and housebound residents if work permits will be allowed, however, motorists are advised to abide by the traffic directional signs. Motorists are requested to use alternative roads and avoid the … Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43049-ministry-of-vromi-announces-temporary-road-closure-monday-evening-and-early-tuesday-morning.html

