Ministry of VROMI announces Temporary Road Closure Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Edison Rijna visited Saba on Monday, May 29 in his new role as Special Envoy for the Caribbean Netherlands for the European Union (EU), United Nations (UN) funds and economic development with Latin America and the Caribbean and economic develo...
PHILIPSBURG:--- After intense training over the course of 8 months, Mental Health Foundation (MHF) Nurses, Alvin Arrundell and Dione Trustfull, successfully obtained their Mental Health Professional certification from Rino Zuid in the Netherlands. The ...
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday, May 25th, the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) and Medwork organized a sick leave management masterclass at the SHTA offices.The masterclass aimed to equip attendees with comprehensive knowledge and prac...
PHILIPSBURG:--- This week the Centrale Bank van Curacao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), launched a lecture series for groups 7 of the primary schools. Minister of Finance Mr. Ardwell Irion kicked off this lecture series last Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Oranjes...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Personnel of the Sint-Maarten Police Force and Fire Department responded swiftly to multiple reports of a significant fire at the top of Madrid Road in the Dutch Quarter earlier this evening. The incident, which occurred on 0n May 28th ...
