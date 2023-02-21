Ministry of VROMI announces upcoming road closures as of February 21 to February 24. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces that a section of the Bush Road and the Churchill Hill (Cul de Sac) Round-a-bout will be completely closed in connection with new road markings.

Paintworks will be executed on sections of Bush Road including the Prins Bernard Bridge towards the round-a-bout. Afterward curing will take place for approximately two (2) to four (4) hours after installing new road markings.

During curing, vehicles are not allowed to use the road surface! During the …