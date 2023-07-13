Ministry of VROMI Grants Rental Agreement for Underwater Museum in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of VROMI (Spatial Planning, Infrastructure, and Environment) is pleased to honor a request for water usage to facilitate the construction of an extraordinary underwater museum in Sint Maarten.

Today, Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 the Minister of VROMI Egbert J. Doran has officially signed a rental agreement with Deep Blue Sea (DBS), the developer behind the museum project, marking a significant milestone in the realization of this groundbreaking venture.

The underwater museum is set to become a prominent cultural and historical attraction, showcasing Sint Maarten's …