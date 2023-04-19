Minors do not belong in Jump Ups says Prime Minister Jacobs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs has a stern message for parents of underage children that are attending the carnival jump-up. Jacobs said that she has seen the videos of the opening Jump Up that was held last weekend and took note of the children that were part of the jump. She made clear that children under 15 do not belong in a public dance party (JUMP UP). The leader of the government based on the law of the land, children under 15 years should not be part of any public dance party. Parents that opted to send their children that are under 15 years of age should also be there …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42816-minors-do-not-belong-in-jump-ups-says-prime-minister-jacobs.html
