Missing person found. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of St. Maarten is pleased to announce that the missing person, who was reported through our recent press release, has been found and has safely returned home.

Mr. Dwayne Andre DUHANEY, previously reported missing, has been located and is in good health.

The Police Force would like to express its sincere gratitude to all individuals who contributed in any way and provided assistance during the search efforts. The support and cooperation from the community played a crucial role in locating Mr. DUHANEY, and we are truly grateful for everyone's involvement.

