Missing Teen Found. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that Kadessa ZINHAGEL, born in Sint Maarten on December 24th, 2009 returned home safely.

Personnel from the detective department are taking a statement from her in order to find out the reason why she was not heard from over the last 24 hours.

KPSM would like to especially thank the media and the community for the quick sharing of the police press release on social media. Together we can always make a difference.

KPSM Press Release.