Monday is World Oral Health Day – “Be Proud of Your Mouth. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- World Oral Health Day (WOHD) 2023 this year will be observed on Monday, 20 March under the theme: “Be Proud of Your Mouth.”



According to the last edition of the Global Oral Health Status Report published by the World Health Organization, almost half of the world’s population (45 per cent or 3.5 billion people) suffer from oral diseases.



Oral health is important for overall health, and prevention, early detection and treatment of oral diseases is important to stop any negative effects on the rest of the body.



Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a …