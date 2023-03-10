Monetary policy stance tightened further: CBCS raises pledging rate to 5,50% | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) decided to tighten its monetary policy stance further by raising the pledging rate1 by 75 basis points to 5.50%. The smaller increase compared to the hikes in 2022 is consistent with the projected rise of interest rates on the international financial markets, particularly the fed funds rate. Although still solid, gross official reserves and import coverage dropped in 2022 and are expected to decline further, albeit at a slower pace, in 2023. Therefore, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)2 of the CBCS will …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42558-court-sanctions-prison-strike-prisoners-have-rights.html
Court sanctions prison strike, prisoners have rights. | SMN NEWS
~ Hearing continues on Tuesday. ~ PHILIPSBURG: --- The Court of First Instance has denied the Government of St. Maarten its request to forcefully end the ongoing strike at the Pointe Blanche Prison.The court considers that the prisoners at the Pointe ...
PHILIPSBURG:--- In the spirit of giving back to the community of St. Maarten, the community officers have partnered up with SXM DOET to execute several community projects across the island. The community officers worked with various organizations such...
Police of Sint Maarten and SXM DOET carried out several community...
Three (3) men arrested and three (3) firearms seized during traffic controls. | SMN...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten police have been busy with general controls at various locations across the island.These controls that are being carried out are related to the technical requirements of vehicles as well as violations of the Opium and F...
Three (3) men arrested and three (3) firearms seized during traffic...
Police may go on go-slow should they not get definite response from Minister. |...
PHILIPSBURG:--- As the date of 15 March is coming closer and the pressure from the Police workers is growing, there was a TOPMEETING yesterday between the Governor, the Minister of Justice, and the Chief of Police.In a nutshell, TOPMEETING agreed with ...
Police may go on go-slow should they not get definite response...
HNLMS Holland intercepted drugs in the Caribbean Sea. | SMN NEWS
WILLEMSTAD:--- Dutch Navy ship HNLMS Holland executed a drug interdiction on the 25th of February, in cooperation with the Colombian navy in the Caribbean Sea. The go-fasts were discovered by a maritime patrol aircraft from the Dutch Caribbean Coast G...
