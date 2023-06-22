Motorcyclist died in a fatal accident on St. Barths, several robberies reported. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- The Gendarmerie has reported that a motorcyclist has lost his life in St Jean St. Barths early this morning. An investigation has been launched.
In the meantime, an air condition unit has been stolen from the Jeam Amselme School while a robbery also took place at the College of Quartier d’ Orleans St. Martin on Wednesday night.
Gendarmerie Press Release.
