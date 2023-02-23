Motorworld Introduces Changan Auto with Massive Test Drive Event. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Hundreds of guests visited Motorworld on Friday 17th February for the introduction of Changan Auto, the latest addition to Motorworld’s available line of automotive brands. In one of a kind test-drive event, guests and potential buyers were invited to the Changan Auto Driving Experience where they learned all about the history and story of the brand, got the opportunity to personally explore the vehicles, and of course drive them for themselves on a designated test drive route.

"We've had our eye on Changan for a while now, and the value that you get from this company is …