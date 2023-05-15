Motorworld Service Representatives Invited to Changan World Skills Competition. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Motorworld will be showcasing its service staff internationally at the first Changan World Skills Competition. This World Skills Competition aims at recognizing and showcasing the skills and capabilities of top-performing service professionals across the Changan global distributorship network. At this competition, the Service teams will be inspired to strive for excellence in fulfilling the Changan customer promise of “Lasting Safety.”

Motorworld’s Workshop Manager Ivmaral Carrilho and Assistant Service Manager Desiree Queeley will represent Sint Maarten at the contest …