Motorworld Sponsors Vehicle to Forever Blessed Foundation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Forever Blessed Foundation was founded in 2003 by Ms. Clarina Peterson. The foundation focuses on providing social assistance and collecting food and clothing from businesses, companies, and people in the community. These items are donated to the less fortunate who are in need of that assistance.

For over 20 years, Ms. Peterson has carried out her charitable acts on the island and officially notarized The Forever Blessed Foundation in 2016. In order to continue her work in the community, Ms. Peterson was in need of a vehicle that can be used to transport the donated items to …