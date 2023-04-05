MP Romou continues to promote Literacy with her Reading “Is Lit with MP Romou Program” as she donates books to her adopted school the Sister Marie Laurence School. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- MP Romou continues to promote Literacy throughout the various Primary schools in St. Maarten, with her “Reading is Lit with MP Romou” Reading Program.

On Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, MP Romou donated various books to the reading program at the Sister Marie Laurence Primary School. She also specifically donated books from local Author Tamara Leonard. MP Romou was able to purchase these books through the sales of Affirmative Apparel’s St. Maarten Day T-shirts, as part proceeds of these T-shirts always go towards promoting anything that has to do with the youth. These books …