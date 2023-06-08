MPC and Sundial School start with an Alumni Club. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- This year is an anniversary year for Milton Peters College (45 yrs) and Sundial School (55yrs) and an excellent moment to start with an Alumni club for all graduates of both schools. On May 17th four alumni gathered to determine what the Alumni Club will do and stand for. Registration will be possible during a big Anniversary Dance/Reunion on October 28, organized by the schools and leading up to that event.

The formation of the alumni club is in the trusting hands of Mercedes Wyatt, Richard Woods, Tameka Lambert, Erica Vlaun, Kelly Carty, Dulce van Heyningen, Jael Dollison, …