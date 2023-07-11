MPC and Sundial Teachers successfully completed differentiation training | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- From January to June twenty teachers from Milton Peters College and Sundial School participated in

an intensive online differentiation training, provided by the expert training center CPS. Differentiation is a complex teaching approach and aims at tailoring instruction to meet the individual needs of each student. It increases student motivation, engagement, and capability to learn.

The training consisted of 4 training sessions, the development & execution of differentiated lessons (with feedback from the trainer), and lesson visits to a differentiated lesson of another …