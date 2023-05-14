MPs want an update from the Prime Minister on government’s announced electoral reform trajectory and reform projects. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Over the weekend it was announced that Members of Parliament Heyliger-Marten, Wescot-Williams, and Duncan have submitted a request for a central committee meeting of Parliament to receive an update from government on the government’s trajectory for electoral reform.

In explaining this request, MP Wescot stated that several members of parliament have not only been clamoring to get a sense from the government where electoral reform stands presently but also to hear whether the government is actually doing something regarding the much-touted reform.

“In addition, there are …