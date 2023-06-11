Multiple roads accidents resulting in Injuries and damages. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Department (KPSM) would like to inform the general public about a series of accidents that occurred over three days. This resulted in injuries to seven individuals of which had to be transported to the

Sint Maarten Medical Center for necessary treatment.

The vehicles involved in these accidents sustained significant damages also.

Between June 8, 2023, and June 10, 2023, four separate car accidents and one involving a motorbike took place on various roads across Sint Maarten. These incidents highlight the importance of remaining focused while operating a …