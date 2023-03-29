Murder suspect escaped from police and fled island. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The person that is suspected of shooting James Marlin who passed away on Tuesday at the St. Maarten Medical Center has fled the island since Monday.

SMN News learned that the suspect managed to leave the island from the French side while police on St. Maarten was busy seeking the public’s help in determining the cause of the shooting.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said on Tuesday that the police managed to secure intelligence from someone that was present during the shooting early Monday morning at the Kim Sha beach where a pre-carnival event was held.

Josepha said that …