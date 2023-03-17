My Study or Career, My Choice: Careers You Didn’t Know About That Make Bank” March 23rd | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is organizing a free workshop entitled “My Study, My Choice: Careers You Didn’t Know About That Make Bank.”

This workshop will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the meeting room on the first floor of the Government Administration Building from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The aim of this workshop is to ensure that students attending will receive information on how to prepare for the career that they want, but also names of careers they did not know about but could potentially …